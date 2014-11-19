FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Greece's Hygeia SA 9M net loss pre claw-back & rebate shrinks to 2.14 mln euros vs 11.13 mln euros yr ago
November 19, 2014 / 9:15 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Greece's Hygeia SA 9M net loss pre claw-back & rebate shrinks to 2.14 mln euros vs 11.13 mln euros yr ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 19 (Reuters) - Diagnostic and Therapeutic Center of Athens Hygeia SA :

* 9M published revenue 163.84 million euros vs. 169.82 million euros year ago

* 9M adjusted EBITDA 10.02 million euros vs. 14.73 million euros year ago

* 9M net loss 11.35 million euros vs. 11.13 million euros year ago

* 9M net cash 11.29 million euros vs. 19.418 year ago

* 9M total liabilities 321.22 million euros vs. 334.3 million euros on Dec. 31, 2013

* Says the 9M published results are not directly comparable to the previous period due to the impact of the Greek State’s rebate and claw-back mechanisms that were not applied last year

* 9M revenue pre claw-back and rebate 174.52 million euros

* 9M adjusted EBITDA pre claw-back and rebate 20.7 million euros

* 9M net loss pre claw-back and rebate 2.14 million euros

Source text: bit.ly/1wWAw42

Further company coverage:

