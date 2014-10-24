BRIEF-Hygienika signs letter of intent to sell its unit

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Hygienika SA :
* Said on Thursday it signed a letter of intent with a private investor to sell its unit Mr. House Europe SA
* Said will transfer part of its business connected to manufacturing and distribution of hygiene products to Mr. House Europe SA, prior to the divestiture
* Said the private investor is obliged to make a binding offer for Mr. House Europe SA by Nov. 30, 2014, otherwise the letter of intent will expire
* Said if due dilligence process is complete and binding offer is made, preliminary agreement will be signed by Dec. 15, 2014
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: