BRIEF-Kerdos Group plans to sell Mr. House Europe
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 24, 2014 / 7:51 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Kerdos Group plans to sell Mr. House Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Kerdos Group SA (previously Hygienika SA) :

* Reported on Saturday that it signed a letter of intent to sell Mr. House Europe (Mr. House) to an investor

* Plans to move selected operational parts of production and distribution of hygienic products, especially diapers, to its unit, Mr. House

* The aforementioned investor will perform due diligence on Mr. House within three weeks and will make a preliminary offer to buy it by Dec. 15

