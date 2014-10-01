FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Hygienika announces share buyback program
October 1, 2014 / 2:50 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Hygienika announces share buyback program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Hygienika SA :

* Says its supervisory board has approved the company’s share buyback program

* Says will buy no more than 1 million of its own shares for no more than 2.6 million zlotys from its capital reserve

* Says the share buyback program starts on Oct. 1, 2014 and finishs on June 30, 2017

* Says will buy own shares for not less than 1.75 zloty and not more than 2.53 zloty per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

