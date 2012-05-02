SK Tel not planning to fund SK hynix's potential Elpida buy

SEOUL, May 2 (Reuters) - SK Telecom Co, South Korea’s top mobile carrier, is not expecting to fund the potential acquisition by its affiliate SK hynix of Japan’s troubled Elpida Memory, SK Telecom’s chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

“SK hynix will make a prudent decision on Elpida after thorough due diligence. Should they decide to bid for Elpida, we expect SK hynix to secure its own financing rather than seeking acquisition funding from us,” SK Telecom CFO Ahn Seung-Yun told analysts.

SK Telecom, which owns 21.05 percent of SK hynix, also does not plan to further increase its stake in the company as long as it can exercise management control over the world’s second-largest computer memory chipmaker, Ahn said.