SK Hynix posts small profit, ends run of losses
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 25, 2012 / 11:53 PM / 5 years ago

SK Hynix posts small profit, ends run of losses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, July 26 (Reuters) - SK Hynix Semiconductor Inc , the world’s No.2 computer memory chip maker on Thursday, reported a small quarterly profit on Thursday, ending a run of three quarterly losses, as computer chip prices started to stabilise amid industry consolidation.

The South Korean firm, which competes with bigger rival Samsung Electronics Co, posted an operating profit of 22.8 billion won ($19.8 million) for the three months ended June, below an average forecast for a 31 billion won profit by 17 analysts in a Reuters poll.

That compared with a profit of 447 billion won a year ago and a loss of 260 billion won in the preceding quarter. ($1 = 1151.0000 Korean won) (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
