CORRECTED-SK Hynix swings to Q3 loss on weak DRAM prices

(Corrects year-earlier figure in final paragraph to loss, not profit)

SEOUL, Oct 24 (Reuters) - South Korea’s SK Hynix Inc slid back to a quarterly operating loss on Wednesday, hit hard by the consumer shift away from personal computers to tablets which has led to sharp price declines for its bread-and-butter memory chips.

The world’s No.2 computer memory chipmaker posted an operating loss of 15 billion won ($13.6 million) for the three months ended September, smaller than a consensus forecast for a loss of 57 billion won from 15 analysts surveyed by Reuters.

Hynix, which competes with sector leader Samsung Electronics and Japan’s Elpida Memory Inc, had managed a profit of 23 billion won in the previous quarter but that had followed three quarters of losses. For the same period a year earlier, it made a loss of 277 billion won. ($1 = 1103.1000 Korean won) (Reporting by Somang Yang; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)