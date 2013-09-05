SK Hynix shares tumble after fire shuts China plant

SEOUL, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Shares in South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc tumbled more than 4 percent on Thursday after it suspended operations at its China plant, where up to 15 percent of global computer memory chips are produced, due to a fire.

SK Hynix said late on Wednesday it expected to resume operations shortly because the fire did not put critical chip-making equipment out of commission.

Shares in bigger rival Samsung Electronics Co gained 2 percent, partly helped by expectations that supply of global supply of dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chips may become tighter following the plant shut-down. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Paul Tait)