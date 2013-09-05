FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SK Hynix shares tumble after fire shuts China plant
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Hot Stocks
September 5, 2013 / 12:05 AM / in 4 years

SK Hynix shares tumble after fire shuts China plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Shares in South Korean chipmaker SK Hynix Inc tumbled more than 4 percent on Thursday after it suspended operations at its China plant, where up to 15 percent of global computer memory chips are produced, due to a fire.

SK Hynix said late on Wednesday it expected to resume operations shortly because the fire did not put critical chip-making equipment out of commission.

Shares in bigger rival Samsung Electronics Co gained 2 percent, partly helped by expectations that supply of global supply of dynamic random access memory (DRAM) chips may become tighter following the plant shut-down. (Reporting by Miyoung Kim; Editing by Paul Tait)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.