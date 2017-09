SEOUL, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Korean chemicals firm Hyosung Corp said on Thursday it had signed a deal to sell its packaging business to Standard Chartered Private Equity for 415 billion Korean won(396.07 million US dollar), in a bid to improve its financial profile and restructure its business. ($1=1,047.7900 Korean won) (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)