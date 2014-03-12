FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hyperdynamics says Tullow claims force majeure in offshore Guinea
Sections
Featured
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
German election
Germans warned against apathy as Merkel heads for fourth term
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
Future of money
A celebrity listing crashes Japanese exchange's party
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 12, 2014 / 10:37 AM / 4 years ago

Hyperdynamics says Tullow claims force majeure in offshore Guinea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 12 (Reuters) - Hyperdynamics Corp said U.K’s Tullow Oil Plc, its partner in an offshore exploration block in Guinea, claimed that U.S. regulatory investigations into the U.S. company constituted a force majeure.

Hyperdynamics’ activities in obtaining and retaining the concession rights in Guinea are being investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Force majeure, which literally means “higher power”, allows certain terms of an otherwise legally binding agreement to be ignored.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.