FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Hyperdynamics to sell half of its interest off Guinea
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 18, 2012 / 11:20 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Hyperdynamics to sell half of its interest off Guinea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Selling process to start in 2nd qtr

* BofA Merrill Lynch appointed adviser

April 18 (Reuters) - Oil and gas explorer Hyperdynamics Corp said it was planning to sell about half of its interest in its primary asset offshore Guinea in West Africa.

The company, which holds a 77 percent stake in the 25,000-square-kilometer licence, said the selling process is expected to begin in the second quarter.

Hyperdynamics had said higher-than-expected drilling costs had hurt its liquidity.

The company has appointed BofA Merrill Lynch as the financial adviser for the transaction.

Shares of the company, valued at about $152 million, closed at 91 cents on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.