UPDATE 1-Hyperdynamics to sell half of its interest off Guinea

April 18 (Reuters) - Oil and gas explorer Hyperdynamics Corp said it was planning to sell about half of its interest in its primary asset offshore Guinea in West Africa.

The company, which holds a 77 percent stake in the 25,000-square-kilometer licence, said the selling process is expected to begin in the second quarter.

Hyperdynamics had said higher-than-expected drilling costs had hurt its liquidity.

The company has appointed BofA Merrill Lynch as the financial adviser for the transaction.

Shares of the company, valued at about $152 million, closed at 91 cents on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.