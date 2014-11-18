BRIEF-Hyperion to issue up to 10,000 series B bonds

Nov 18 (Reuters) - Hyperion SA :

* Reported on Monday it resolved to issue no less than 1,000 and no more than 10,000 series B bonds of issue price of 1,000 zlotys

* Maturity of bonds is 36 months

* Bonds offer annual interest rate of 9 pct

* Proceeds from issuance of bonds will be used for financing of construction of optical fiber network under project named ‘Lesser Poland’s Broadband Network’

* Minimum threshold of subscribed bonds for issuance to be conducted is 1,000

* Series B bonds will be offered to no more than 149 elected investors

