Dec 19 (Reuters) - Hyperion SA :

* Said on Thursday that Vogbue Management Ltd bought 9.96 pct and increased its stake in the company to 19.92 pct

* Boutique Advice Sp. z o.o. sold its entire 9.96 pct stake in the company



