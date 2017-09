March 30 (Reuters) - Ireland’s Horizon Pharma Plc said it would acquire U.S. drugmaker Hyperion Therapeutics Inc in an all-cash deal worth about $1.1 billion.

Horizon will pay $46 per share, representing a premium of 7.6 percent to Hyperion’s Friday closing price. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)