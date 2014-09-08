FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hyperion stops diabetes drug development
September 8, 2014 / 12:25 PM / 3 years ago

Hyperion stops diabetes drug development

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Hyperion Therapeutics Inc said it would stop development of its diabetes drug, after the company discovered that certain employees of its recently acquired subsidiary engaged in unlawful conduct.

Employees of the Israeli drug developer, Andromeda Biotech Ltd, which Hyperion acquired in June, engaged in serious misconduct that involved receiving unblinded data from the trial and manipulating it to obtain a favorable result, Hyperion said.

Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

