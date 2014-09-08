UPDATE 2-Hyperion to stop diabetes drug development after trial manipulation

(Adds details, analyst and CEO comment; updates shares)

By Natalie Grover

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Hyperion Therapeutics Inc said it would stop developing its diabetes drug after discovering manipulation of trial data by employees of a recently acquired subsidiary.

The company’s shares fell as much as 11 percent but recovered as investors focused on Hyperion’s available treatment for urea cycle disorder, Ravicti, and its pipeline.

“We view the profitable Ravicti base business as strong and continue to view Hepatic Encephalopathy as an ability to at least double peak sales potential over the long term,” analysts at Leerink wrote in a note, reiterating their “outperform” rating.

Ravicti is currently undergoing late-stage testing for use in hepatic encephalopathy, a serious, but potentially reversible, neurological disorder.

Hyperion said some employees of Andromeda Biotech Ltd, which it acquired in June, engaged in serious misconduct that involved receiving unblinded data from the trial, DIA-AID 1, and manipulating it to obtain a favorable result.

The company said additional evidence indicated that the employees continued sharing and examining unblinded data from an ongoing DIA-AID 2 trial.

“This new information leaves us with no viable regulatory path forward,” Chief Executive Donald Santel said.

The trial is testing the drug, DiaPep277, to treat newly diagnosed Type 1 diabetes patients. DiaPep277 is Andromeda’s lead product.

“DiaPep was designed to modulate the immunological attack on pancreatic beta cells, a mechanism that several companies had attempted previously, with little success,” Cowen & Co analyst Phil Nadeau said.

Hyperion acquired Andromeda from Israel-based Clal Biotechnology Industries in deal a worth $12.5 million in cash and nearly $7.85 million in stock. The agreement included potential milestone payments totaling about $570 million.

Hyperion said it expected to record a related impairment non-cash charge of $25 million-$55 million, but maintained its adjusted operating expenses forecast for the year.

The company said it planned to complete the late-stage trial “because the data may still yield useful insights into the natural history of Type 1 diabetes.”

In the final analysis of DIA-AID 1, Andromeda excluded data from 34 patients. When these patients were added back, the apparent treatment effect was lost, Santel said on a conference call with analysts.

The company, which said none of its own employees were involved, has suspended the Andromeda employees.

Shares of the Brisbane, California-based company were down about 8 percent in heavy volume on the Nasdaq. More than 320,000 shares changed hands by 11:45 a.m. ET, four times their 10-day moving average. (Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)