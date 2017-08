(Refiles to fix typo in lead.)

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Belgium's Ontex Group NV said it has entered into an agreement to acquire the personal hygiene business of Brazil's Hypermarcas SA for an enterprise value of 1 billion reais ($304.28 million).

The companies had said that deal talks were at an advanced stage. ($1 = 3.2865 reais) (Reporting by Sangameswaran S in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)