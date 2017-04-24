FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Hypermarcas shareholders deny talks to sell stake -filing
April 24, 2017 / 5:42 PM / 4 months ago

Brazil's Hypermarcas shareholders deny talks to sell stake -filing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 24 (Reuters) - Hypermarcas SA said on Monday that two key shareholders have denied participating in negotiations to sell its stake in the Brazilian drugmaker, according to a securities filing.

Reuters reported that families owning investment vehicles Igarapava Participações SA and Maiorem SA de CV, which hold a combined 34 percent on Hypermarcas, had hired the investment banking units of Banco Bradesco SA and Credit Suisse Group AG to advise on a sale. None of the potential bidders have delivered binding proposals yet, one person with knowledge of the matter said. (Reporting by Bruno Federowski and Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Richard Chang)

