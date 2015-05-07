Brazil's Hypermarcas considers sale, spin-off of diaper unit

SAO PAULO, May 7 (Reuters) - Hypermarcas SA, the largest Brazilian producer of personal care goods, is considering the sale or spin-off of a unit that manufactures diapers, in an effort to sharpen the company’s focus on healthcare and pharmaceuticals.

The São Paulo-based company hired financial advisors from an undetermined number of investment banks to find alternatives for the diaper unit, which could include a spin-off, partnerships or even involve an asset sale, according to a securities filing on Thursday. The diaper unit has revenue of 858 million reais ($283 million) last year, the filing added.