Brazil's Hypermarcas considers sale, spin-off of diaper unit
May 7, 2015 / 11:46 AM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Hypermarcas considers sale, spin-off of diaper unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, May 7 (Reuters) - Hypermarcas SA, the largest Brazilian producer of personal care goods, is considering the sale or spin-off of a unit that manufactures diapers, in an effort to sharpen the company’s focus on healthcare and pharmaceuticals.

The São Paulo-based company hired financial advisors from an undetermined number of investment banks to find alternatives for the diaper unit, which could include a spin-off, partnerships or even involve an asset sale, according to a securities filing on Thursday. The diaper unit has revenue of 858 million reais ($283 million) last year, the filing added.

$1 = 3.0331 Brazilian reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
