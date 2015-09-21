FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 21, 2015 / 1:16 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Hypermarcas mulls spin-off of consumer units -paper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRASILIA, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Brazilian health and hygiene company Hypermarcas SA is considering adding more consumer good operations to its planned spin-off of its diaper unit, in an effort to reduce debt and sharpen the company’s focus on healthcare, newspaper O Estado de S. Paulo reported on Monday.

Hypermarcas, the largest Brazilian producer of personal care goods, hired financial advisors in May to find alternatives for the diaper unit and has already reached out to several potential buyers, according to Estado. Adding other consumer goods units would potentially make the deal more attractive.

Hypermarcas declined to comment.

The diaper unit has revenue of 858 million reais ($216 million) last year, Hypermarcas said in May, accounting for about 40 percent of the company’s revenues of consumer goods, according to Estado

It said Hypermarcas was considering adding most of its consumer goods units to the spin-off but was excluding those producing condoms and sweeteners.

$1 = 3.9708 Brazilian reais Reporting by Silvio Cascione Editing by W Simon

