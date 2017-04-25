FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 25, 2017 / 3:22 PM / 4 months ago

Brazil's Hypermarcas denies talks to negotiate merger, acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 25 (Reuters) - Hypermarcas SA, the largest Brazilian listed drugmaker, denied on Tuesday that it is engaged in talks for a merger or an acquisition, as speculation that major shareholders are exploring a sale of the company mounted in recent days.

In a securities filing, Hypermarcas said it has not hired any bank or financial advisor to help it undertake such a transaction. Reuters reported on Monday that two families holding a combined 34 percent in Hypermarcas were considering options for their holdings, including a sale. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Bruno Federowski)

