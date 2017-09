SAO PAULO, April 28 (Reuters) - The diaper unit of Brazilian consumer goods maker Hypermarcas SA should be an entirely independent subsidiary by September and could be sold within a period of “around a year,” Chief Executive Claudio Bergamo told analysts on Thursday.

A string of asset sales have streamlined Hypermarcas and bolstered earnings, including a surging first-quarter profit reported on Wednesday. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)