Brazil's Hypermarcas sees steady demand growth through year-end

SAO PAULO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Hypermarcas SA, Brazil’s biggest maker of generic drugs and personal care products, expects sales to increase in the fourth quarter from a year earlier at the same pace seen so far in 2013, Chief Executive Officer Claudio Bergamo told analysts on a Monday conference call.

On Saturday, Hypermarcas’ third-quarter earnings beat analysts’ estimates after revenue rose faster than expenses. Net revenue was up 12 percent on an annual basis because of product introductions and marketing campaigns that will continue in coming quarters, Bergamo said.