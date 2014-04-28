FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hypermarcas says has top drug market share in Brazil
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 28, 2014 / 2:20 PM / 3 years ago

Hypermarcas says has top drug market share in Brazil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, April 28 (Reuters) - Hypermarcas, the Brazilian disposable goods and drug maker, was tops in Brazil’s pharmaceutical market in March and plans to expand its lead over rivals, executives said on a Monday conference call to discuss earnings.

Hypermarcas aims to grow “a few percentage points” greater than the average 10 percent to 11 percent growth it has estimated for the markets in which it competes, said Chief Executive Officer Claudio Bergamo.

First-quarter profit fell 12 percent from a year earlier, Hypermarcas reported late Friday, as bond buybacks and more currency hedging more than doubled financial expenses. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Marcela Ayres; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.