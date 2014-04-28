Hypermarcas says has top drug market share in Brazil

SAO PAULO, April 28 (Reuters) - Hypermarcas, the Brazilian disposable goods and drug maker, was tops in Brazil’s pharmaceutical market in March and plans to expand its lead over rivals, executives said on a Monday conference call to discuss earnings.

Hypermarcas aims to grow “a few percentage points” greater than the average 10 percent to 11 percent growth it has estimated for the markets in which it competes, said Chief Executive Officer Claudio Bergamo.

First-quarter profit fell 12 percent from a year earlier, Hypermarcas reported late Friday, as bond buybacks and more currency hedging more than doubled financial expenses. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Marcela Ayres; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)