FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazilian drugmaker Hypermarcas surprises with second-quarter profit
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 3, 2013 / 12:05 AM / in 4 years

Brazilian drugmaker Hypermarcas surprises with second-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Brazilian drugmaker Hypermarcas posted a second-quarter profit on Friday, beating market estimates for a loss as stronger sales offset higher foreign debt-servicing costs stemming from currency swings.

The company posted a net profit of 19.3 million reais ($8.43 million) versus a 29.9 million reais loss in the same quarter a year earlier. Analysts polled by Reuters expected a quarterly loss of 15 million reais.

Sales growth accelerated in the quarter due to a 13.3 percent jump in pharmaceutical sales and strong profit margins for hygiene products in the consumer goods division.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, rose 14.9 percent to 258 million reais, above an average forecast of 242 million reais in the Reuters poll.

The company’s net debt rose by 218 million reais in the second quarter from the previous quarter due to a depreciation of the local currency versus the dollar, Hypermarcas said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.