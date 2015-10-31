FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Hypermarcas posts 37 pct fall in quarterly profit
#Market News
October 31, 2015 / 12:17 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's Hypermarcas posts 37 pct fall in quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Brazilian consumer goods maker Hypermarcas SA posted net income of 75.4 million reais ($19.6 million) in the third quarter, down 36.5 percent from a year earlier, according to a securities filing on Saturday.

Profit missed an average estimate of 100 million reais in a Reuters survey of analysts.

Sales grew 16.2 percent in the consumer division focused on personal care products and 7.1 percent in the pharmaceutical unit, as overall net revenue rose 11.1 percent.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization fell 2.9 percent to 277.9 million reais, slightly below an average estimate of 290 million reais.

Currency fluctuations pushed up financial expenses by 58.3 percent, weighing on Hypermarcas’ bottom line.

$1 = 3.855 reais Reporting by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Toby Chopra

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
