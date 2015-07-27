FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hypermarcas plans new price hike due to Brazil currency plunge
#Market News
July 27, 2015 / 3:06 PM / 2 years ago

Hypermarcas plans new price hike due to Brazil currency plunge

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 27 (Reuters) - Brazilian consumer goods maker Hypermarcas SA plans to raise prices again due to a recent sharp depreciation of the local currency, Chief Executive Claudio Bergamo said on a Monday conference call.

Hypermarcas has already hiked prices twice in 2015, adding to the fastest consumer inflation in over 11 years. Concerns about a likely recession and the government’s slipping budget target has weakened Brazil’s currency, the real, more than 20 percent this year, to a 12-year low. (Reporting by Luciana Bruno and Brad Haynes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
