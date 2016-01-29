Brazil's Hypermarcas sells contraception unit to RB for 675 mln reais

RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Hypermarcas SA , the largest Brazilian producer of personal care goods, said on Friday its board has agreed to the sale of its contraception division to Britain’s Reckitt Benckiser for 675 million reais ($169 million).

Twenty percent of the money will be paid in a first installment when the deal is signed, with the rest to be transferred once all conditions of the sale have been completed and the deal has closed.