Check Point to buy Israeli cyber security firm for $80 mln - Calcalist newspaper
February 18, 2015 / 7:20 AM / 3 years ago

Check Point to buy Israeli cyber security firm for $80 mln - Calcalist newspaper

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Internet and network security provider Check Point Software Technologies plans to buy Israeli cyber-security start-up Hyperwise Security for $80 million, Israeli newspaper Calcalist reported on its website on Wednesday.

Israel-based Check Point declined to comment on the report. Officials at Hyperwise Security could not be reached to comment.

Calcalist said Hyperwise Security, which helps protect companies and organisations from cyber attacks, was formed by Shlomo Kramer, a co-founder of Check Point who left that company over a decade ago. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Pravin Char)

