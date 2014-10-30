FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Advent, EBRD to buy Hypo Balkans network
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 30, 2014 / 7:26 AM / 3 years ago

Advent, EBRD to buy Hypo Balkans network

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Nationalised Austrian lender Hypo Alpe-Adria-Bank International AG has agreed to sell its Balkans network to private equity firm Advent International and its partner the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, Hypo said on Thursday.

It gave no financial terms for the sale, which still needs formal approval from Advent, the EBRD and the Austrian government. Reuters reported on Wednesday that the deal was set to go through.

Hypo also announced that Chief Executive Alexander Picker was stepping down but would remain head of the holding company for the Balkans network, which operates in five countries, has 8.4 billion euros ($10.6 billion) in assets and 1.15 million customers. (1 US dollar = 0.7939 euro) (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Susan Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.