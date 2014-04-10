FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austria's Hypo expects 2013 net loss of 1.9 bln euros
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 10, 2014 / 9:17 AM / 3 years ago

Austria's Hypo expects 2013 net loss of 1.9 bln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, April 10 (Reuters) - Nationalised Austrian bank Hypo Alpe Adria expects to report a 2013 net loss of about 1.9 billion euros ($2.6 billion) under IFRS accounting rules, it said in a statement on Thursday.

Under Austrian accounting rules, the loss will be around 2.7 billion euros, it said.

Hypo has received almost 5 billion euros in state aid since 2008 and plans to put about 18 billion euros worth of toxic assets into a “bad bank” later this year. ($1 = 0.7234 Euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Erica Billingham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.