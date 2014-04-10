FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Austria's Hypo expects 2013 net loss of 1.9 bln euros
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
April 10, 2014 / 9:51 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Austria's Hypo expects 2013 net loss of 1.9 bln euros

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Expects 2013 net loss of 1.9 bln eur under IFRS rules

* Final results due on April 16

* Needs around 700 mln more of state aid this year (Adds details, background)

VIENNA, April 10 (Reuters) - Nationalised Austrian bank Hypo Alpe Adria expects to report a record net loss of about 1.9 billion euros ($2.6 billion) for 2013 under IFRS accounting rules, it said on Thursday.

The bank is expected to have made large writedowns on its Balkan banking network - which it expanded at breakneck speed in the last decade and which is now up for sale - as well as on its Italian operations.

Hypo has received almost 5 billion euros in state aid since 2008 and has said it needs around 700 million more to prop up its balance sheet before putting about 18 billion euros worth of toxic assets into a “bad bank” later this year.

Der Standard newspaper had reported in February, citing government sources, that the lender would post a 2013 loss of around 1.3 billion euros.

Under Austrian accounting rules, the 2013 loss will be around 2.7 billion euros, Hypo said.

Hypo will publish its final 2013 results late on April 16 after a meeting of its supervisory board. ($1 = 0.7234 Euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Angelika Gruber; Editing by Erica Billingham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.