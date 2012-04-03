FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Styrian bank eyes Hypo Alpe Balkan units-paper
April 3, 2012 / 7:21 AM / 6 years ago

Styrian bank eyes Hypo Alpe Balkan units-paper

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, April 3 (Reuters) - The head of Austrian savings bank Steiermaerkische Sparkasse said he was interested in buying some Balkan assets from nationalised lender Hypo Alpe Adria, a newspaper reported.

Gerhard Fabisch told the Wirtschaftsblatt newspaper in an interview printed on Tuesday his bank was keen to grow in the western Balkans and would consider buying Hypo units if the price was right and Basel III capital regulations allowed.

“In Serbia and Bosnia we have a market share under 10 percent and the Hypo share there would fit,” he said, noting a deal could help it reach its target of boosting its market share to 10 percent from 5 to 6 percent now.

“Of course you have to see if the portfolio is for sale and at what price. Whether the desire to buy lasts also depends on Basel III rules,” he added.

Austria took control of Hypo in 2009 to avoid a collapse that could have shaken central and eastern Europe. The bank now aims to shrink by revamping itself and selling assets. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)

