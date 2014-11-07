FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Volksbanken's Mendel to chair Hypo's "bad bank"
November 7, 2014 / 4:31 PM / 3 years ago

Volksbanken's Mendel to chair Hypo's "bad bank"

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Austria on Friday named Michael Mendel, deputy head of part-nationalised lender Volksbanken AG , as chairman of the “bad bank” formed from the remnants of state-owned lender Hypo Alpe Adria.

Mendel replaces Herbert Walter, the veteran German banker and restructuring expert hired in March to oversee Hypo’s transition to a so-called bad bank that will sell off assets from the lender Austria had to nationalise in 2009.

The bad bank, called Heta Asset Resolution, said in a statement that Mendel would take on the chairman job with immediate effect.

Volksbanken said in a separate statement that Mendel would remain its deputy chief executive as well as taking on the new role at Heta.

Walter, a former head of Dresdner Bank, will leave Heta’s board.

Volksbanken, which last month failed health checks of big euro zone lenders, is also to be wound down by giving up its banking license and gradually divesting its remaining assets, it said last month. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by David Clarke)

