German court says HRE misinformed investors in financial crisis
December 15, 2014 / 10:47 AM / 3 years ago

German court says HRE misinformed investors in financial crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUNICH, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Bailed-out German bank Hypo Real Estate (HRE) misled investors about its dire circumstances during the financial crisis, a German court said on Monday in a decision paving the way to a possible big damages payout to former investors.

The bank under former chief executive Georg Funke did not accurately inform investors of the full extent of the bank’s position in the 2007 crisis, the court said.

A lawyer for plaintiffs in the case, mostly institutional investors, said they would seek at least 500 million euros in damages from the bank.

Germany nationalised HRE after it collapsed in the aftermath of the Lehman Brothers bankruptcy and the government injected 10 billion euros ($13 billion) in capital and offered 145 billion euros in liquidity guarantees to the stricken lender. (Reporting by Joern Poltz, writing by Thomas Atkins)

