FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hypo Alpe Adria sues BayernLB in payments row
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
August 23, 2013 / 4:18 PM / in 4 years

Hypo Alpe Adria sues BayernLB in payments row

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria has sued its former owner BayernLB in a German court in an ongoing battle over funds that the German lender parked at Hypo before Austria nationalised Hypo in 2009.

Hypo last year halted repayment of most of the 2.3 billion euros ($3.08 billion) it still had on hand from the bank owned by the German state of Bavaria.

It also demanded back much of the 2.3 billion it had already repaid, arguing that the money had to be treated temporarily as a substitute for equity rather than debt while it tries to get back on its feet.

A Hypo spokesman confirmed a report by newspaper Der Standard on Friday saying it had filed suit at a Munich court demanding back around 710 million euros for funds that it had repaid from August 2008.

The statute of limitations would otherwise have blocked such a claim after five years, he said, adding BayernLB had refused to waive the five-year limit.

BayernLB has also filed suit to try to get its money back.

BayernLB and the court were not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 0.7461 euros) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; writing by Michael Shields; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.