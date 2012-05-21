FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Deutsche Bank to run sale of Hypo Alpe SEE assets
#Financials
May 21, 2012 / 9:41 AM / in 5 years

Deutsche Bank to run sale of Hypo Alpe SEE assets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, May 21 (Reuters) - Nationalised Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria has launched the sale of its southeastern Europe banking network by picking Deutsche Bank to run a deal that it hopes will raise at least 1.5 billion euros ($1.91 billion).

“A real success with all these large assets will be not costing taxpayers more money but rather getting the current book value on the market,” Hypo Alpe Adria Chief Executive Gottwald Kranebitter told reporters on Monday.

He put the book value and equity of the assets at around 1.5 billion euros. The network of six banks and leasing operations in Slovenia, Croatia, Serbia, Bosnia and Montenegro is that region’s third-largest with 12.5 billion euros in total assets, 1.1 million customers, 255 branches and 4,600 staff, Hypo said. ($1 = 0.7860 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter)

