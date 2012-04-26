FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hypo Alpe Adria plans split to ease divestments
#Credit Markets
April 26, 2012 / 7:56 AM / in 5 years

Hypo Alpe Adria plans split to ease divestments

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, April 26 (Reuters) - Nationalised Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria plans to shift assets from its Austrian bank unit to the group holding company to help pave the way for a divestment when market conditions allow, it said on Thursday.

The move means Hypo Alpe Adria Bank AG remains a wholly owned unit, but some of its non-core assets will migrate to the Hypo Alpe Adria International AG parent.

A spokesman said the move - which will cut the Austrian unit’s balance sheet to just under 4 billion euros ($5.3 billion) from 5.7 billion at the end of 2011 - would have no financial impact.

It aimed to have the swap in place later this year should shareholders approve at meetings in the third quarter and should it win regulatory approval.

The Austrian unit made a profit of 7.4 million euros last year.

Austria took control of Hypo in 2009 to avoid a collapse that could have shaken central and eastern Europe. The bank now aims to revamp itself by shrinking and selling assets. ($1 = 0.7585 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Holmes)

