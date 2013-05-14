FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austrian cenbank sees no threat of Hypo Alpe wind-down
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 14, 2013 / 9:46 AM / in 4 years

Austrian cenbank sees no threat of Hypo Alpe wind-down

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, May 14 (Reuters) - Austria is on track to strike a deal with European Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia on reorganising Hypo Alpe Adria that can avoid a forced wind-down of the nationalised lender, the Austrian National Bank said on Tuesday.

“I think that the Austrian government is well on the way,” OeNB Director Andreas Ittner told reporters on the sidelines of a news conference on economic data, confirming that a quick Hypo shutdown could cost up to 16 billion euros ($21 billion)in the worst case.

Brussels and Vienna are at loggerheads over the pace of overhauling Hypo, with the Commission keen for its operating assets to be sold by the end of the year but the Austrians fearful rushed sales could hurt state finances ahead of elections due by late September.

$1 = 0.7703 euros Reporting by Angelika Gruber, Writing by Michael Shields, editing by Georgina Prodhan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.