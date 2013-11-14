FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hypo Alpe Adria "bad bank" decision seen weeks away
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 14, 2013 / 11:17 AM / 4 years ago

Hypo Alpe Adria "bad bank" decision seen weeks away

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - A state task force on how to handle ailing nationalised lender Hypo Alpe Adria has given top government officials its proposals on creating a wind-down unit for around 19 billion euros ($26 billion) in bank assets, it said.

Task force head Klaus Liebscher, who is also chairman of Hypo, gave no details of the suggestions on Thursday.

He said the government set to emerge from talks following September elections would have to make the final decision on which model to adopt.

The Social Democrats and conervative People’s Party aim to wrap up a coalition accord by the Christmas holidays in late December, so the “bad bank” decision may be weeks away.

$1 = 0.7460 euros Reporting by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.