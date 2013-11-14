Hypo Alpe Adria "bad bank" decision seen weeks away

VIENNA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - A state task force on how to handle ailing nationalised lender Hypo Alpe Adria has given top government officials its proposals on creating a wind-down unit for around 19 billion euros ($26 billion) in bank assets, it said.

Task force head Klaus Liebscher, who is also chairman of Hypo, gave no details of the suggestions on Thursday.

He said the government set to emerge from talks following September elections would have to make the final decision on which model to adopt.

The Social Democrats and conervative People’s Party aim to wrap up a coalition accord by the Christmas holidays in late December, so the “bad bank” decision may be weeks away.