FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hypo Alpe Adria sets bond buyback offer
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 6, 2012 / 6:16 PM / 5 years ago

Hypo Alpe Adria sets bond buyback offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Nationalised Austrian bank Hypo Alpe Adria offered to buy back a nominal 55 million euros ($71.4 million) worth of supplementary debt as part of its effort to increase core capital.

The offer runs until Dec. 14, it said in a statement on Thursday.

The bank, nationalised in 2009 to avert a collapse which would have been felt throughout the region, is scrambling to meet regulatory requirements to boost its balance sheet by 1.5 billion euros by the end of the year.

It sold a 1 billion euro state-guaranteed hybrid bond on Thursday.

Austria is also pumping another 500 million euros into the troubled lender to shore up its balance sheet.

To view the statement: here$file/Ad%20Hoc%20Anleiherueckkauf_20121206_engl.pdf

$1 = 0.7700 euros Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.