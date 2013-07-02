FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria's CEO resigns
July 2, 2013 / 7:06 AM / in 4 years

Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria's CEO resigns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, July 2 (Reuters) - Gottwald Kranebitter, chief executive of nationalised Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria , has resigned, the bank said on Tuesday, giving no reason for the move.

It said in a statement he would remain available until the bank reports first-half results in August.

The bank that Austria nationalised in 2009 had said on Monday it expected to need more state aid soon, given writedowns it will have to take as a result of a new reorganisation plan being reviewed by the European Commission. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Potter)

