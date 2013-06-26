Almunia takes hard line on Austrian Hypo Alpe Adria

VIENNA, June 26 (Reuters) - European Union Competition Commissioner Joaquin Almunia has signalled a hard line in a row over giving nationalised Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria extra time to reorganise.

“More time is not a solution,” he told Austrian broadcaster ORF in an interview aired late on Tuesday, saying postponing decisions would be very expensive for taxpayers and had not solved its problems so far.

ORF translated his comments in English into German.

Almunia in March said Hypo faced possible closure for failing to adequately reorganise.

The Commission had been pressing Hypo to break itself up by the end of the year or return more than 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion) of state aid it received since Austria took it over in 2009.

Hypo’s revamp took a step forward last month with an agreement to sell its domestic business to London-based investor Sanjeev Kanoria for 65.5 million euros.

Hypo also aims to close a banking unit in Italy and sell its Balkans banking network while winding down non-core assets.

The bank, pushed to the brink of insolvency by a decade of unbridled expansion, has pleaded for more time for its restructuring because Europe’s weak economic climate makes it difficult to sell businesses.

Austria is concerned that rushed sales could hurt state finances.

Austrian Chancellor Werner Faymann has estimated that winding down Hypo could cost up to 7 billion euros, and has irked the banking sector by suggesting that it absorb the costs.

The bank’s former chairman, Johannes Ditz, has said that Hypo Alpe Adria’s overall need for state help could be capped at 5 billion euros if Austria and the Commission agree on a revised revamp plan.

Hypo has lobbied for a state-backed “bad bank” to help it cope with toxic assets, something Finance Minister Maria Fekter had fought, keen to avoid having the issue blow up before elections in September.

Fekter, who met Almunia during his visit to Vienna on Tuesday, has said she was working instead on options to clean up Hypo including investment companies, funds and foundations that would not send debt and deficits soaring.