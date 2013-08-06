FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austria's Hypo Alpe Adria had to prop up Italy unit
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
August 6, 2013 / 12:11 PM / 4 years ago

Austria's Hypo Alpe Adria had to prop up Italy unit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Nationalised Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria had to inject around 150 million euros ($199 million) into its Italian bank unit and leasing arm last month, the bank said on Tuesday, confirming a report by the Austria Press Agency.

In addition to the capital, the state-owned Austrian bank also needed to provide a guarantee for the Italian bank’s liabilities for a year, APA said.

The news revealed another drain on the group’s resources before it reports first-half results this month. The bank required an additional 700 million euro capital injection from the state in July.

The final price tag for cleaning up Hypo remains unclear, with estimates ranging as high as 7 billion euros

More than half the fresh money shored up the Italian banking unit’s balance sheet amid concerns from auditors about signing off on 2012 results, it added.

The Italian bank is sorting through thousands of leasing contracts after prosecutors began investigating potential fraud cases, and has made its way through more than 10 percent of the deals so far, a Hypo spokesman said in response to an query.

The fresh funds covered provisions for cleaning up the leasing mess, helped cover loan losses and recapitalised an internal division to wind down assets, APA reported.

Hypo, which Austria had to take over in 2009 to avoid a collapse with regional implications, is subject of a review by the European Commission, which has been pressing for a faster pace of restructuring.

It is winding down the Italian unit as part of the restructuring plan being examined in Brussels.

Austria has already had to pump nearly 3 billion euros into the bank and its chairman has said more aid will be needed.

$1 = 0.7553 euros Reporting by Michael Shields, Editing by Thomas Atkins

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.