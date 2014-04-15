FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hypo Alpe Adria compensates Italian lease clients
April 15, 2014 / 11:56 AM / 3 years ago

Hypo Alpe Adria compensates Italian lease clients

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, April 15 (Reuters) - Nationalised Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria has paid 93 million euros ($128 million) so far to compensate customers of its Italian unit for manipulated leasing contracts that date back to at least 2003, it said on Tuesday.

That represents around 90 percent of the compensation it expects to pay out from the scandal which emerged last year and triggered an investigation by prosecutors.

Hypo dismissed top executives in Italy and hired outside experts for a review that found “several suspected forms of manipulation by a narrow circle of people”. It said a cover-up kept the bank’s board and supervisors from learning about it.

Hypo is winding down its Italian unit under a reorganisation plan agreed with the European Commission last year. Charges for the Italian business and other operations helped push the group to a 2013 loss of around 1.9 billion euros.

$1 = 0.7238 Euros Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
