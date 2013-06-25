FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hypo Alpe Adria says tax police search Italian HQ
#Financials
June 25, 2013 / 1:22 PM / in 4 years

Hypo Alpe Adria says tax police search Italian HQ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, June 25 (Reuters) - Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria’s Italian unit’s headquarters were searched on Tuesday by tax authorities, the bank said.

“Hypo Alpe Adria Bank SpA confirms that today, within the well known framework of investigations regarding indexed lease contracts, the tax police are carrying out...a search in the HQ,” a bank statement said.

It said it had already conducted thorough internal investigations in the matter and taken internal disciplinary measures after detecting irregularities which have been reported to prosecutors. (Reporting by Michael Shields)

