Hypo CEO to quit early after sale of last network

VIENNA, Jan 7 (Reuters) - The chief executive of nationalised Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria will quit in mid-2015 after the sale of the lender’s last operating network, Hypo said on Wednesday.

Austria took over Hypo in 2009 rather than letting it go bust. Instead, it decided to sell its Balkans network, split off its Italian business, which is to be wound down, and put the rest of its assets into a “bad bank”.

Alexander Picker, whose contract would have run until the end of 2016, said last month’s agreement to sell Hypo’s Balkan network to private equity firm Advent and Europe’s development bank (EBRD) was a “successful end” for him.

Hypo’s board has agreed to let Picker end his contract early, the bank said. He will stay in the job until the planned closing of the Balkan network sale in June.

“The reorganisation of the this banking group will be in the hands of the new owners,” Picker said in a statement.

A complex web of litigation has emerged over Hypo, whose near-collapse after a decade of unbridled expansion has cost taxpayers in Austria and Germany billions of euros. (Reporting By Shadia Nasralla and Angelika Gruber; editing by David Clarke)