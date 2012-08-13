UPDATE 1-Austria's Hypo Alpe Adria sees headwinds growing

* H1 pretax profit 34.4 mln eur vs 90.8 mln year earlier

* H1 net loss 9.9 mln vs 71.8 mln profit year ago

* Aims for 2012 result close to break even, mum on capital (Combines stories, adds details and background)

VIENNA, Aug 13 (Reuters) - An economic downturn in core emerging Europe markets will make it harder for nationalised Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria to wind down toxic assets and divest banking units as planned, it said on Monday.

“The aim in the coming months is therefore - in addition to the... restructuring and downsizing programme - to avoid the operating bank entities falling back into the loss-making zone in 2012 and to ensure that an annual result close to the zero line is realisable,” it said in a statement.

Hypo, which lost 9.9 million euros ($12.2 million) after tax and minority interests in the first half, said it was impossible to comment now on what capital it must generate to meet regulatory requirements that are subject to an Austrian review.

The central bank and markets watchdog FMA had originally told Hypo to raise around 1.5 billion euros in capital by year’s end to absorb potential shocks.

Hypo Alpe Adria’s chief executive last month dismissed as speculation a report that his bank could require as much as 5 billion euros in additional state aid, should its restructuring plan go off the rails.

It said on Monday its “supreme goal” was to complete its restructuring as far as possible using its own resources and “to a very large extent without additional direct capital contributions from the public purse”.

Its total equity ratio slipped to 9.5 percent of risk-weighted assets at the end of June from 9.8 percent at the end of December.

Austria took over the Klagenfurt-based lender in 2009 to avoid a collapse that would have sent shock waves through the region.

The bank is now trying to shrink back to health and sell off banking units in Austria, Italy and southeastern Europe, a tall order given tough market conditions and macroeconomic headwinds.

It said its Italian banking unit had split off a largely non-performing portfolio worth around 800 million euros into a local leasing entity in the first half.

It is also hiving off a 2 billion euro portfolio at its Austrian subsidiary to make the unit more attractive to potential buyers.

The group’s first-half pretax profit more than halved to 34.4 million as fair-value gains on its own debt fell sharply.

It said it had reduced the amount of Austrian federal and state guarantees by 1.4 billion euros to 16.7 billion as of the end of June, while its balance sheet shrank to 33.7 billion euros from 35.1 billion at the end of last year. ($1 = 0.8121 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Holmes)