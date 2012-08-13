FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austria's Hypo Alpe Adria H1 pretax profit falls
August 13, 2012 / 6:30 AM / 5 years ago

Austria's Hypo Alpe Adria H1 pretax profit falls

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Aug 13 (Reuters) - First-half pretax profit at nationalised Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria more than halved to 34.4 million euros ($42.2 million), it said on Monday.

It said it had reduced the amount of Austrian federal and state guarantees by 1.4 billion euros to 16.7 billion as of the end of June, while its balance sheet shrank to 33.7 billion euros from 35.1 billion at the end of last year.

Austria nationalised Hypo in 2009 to avoid a collapse that would have sent shockwaves through emerging Europe. It is now seeking to shrink back to financial health. ($1 = 0.8121 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Holmes)

