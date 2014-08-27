FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hypo Alpe Adria says will not need more capital
August 27, 2014 / 12:57 PM / 3 years ago

Hypo Alpe Adria says will not need more capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Nationalised Austrian lender Hypo Alpe Adria said it would not need more state aid before being broken up later this year, with most of its assets to be put into a “bad bank”.

Hypo posted a net loss of 1.67 billion euros ($2.20 billion) on Wednesday for the first half of the year, mainly due to provisions it had to make in preparation for the sale of its Balkan banking network and winding down of its Italian unit. (1 US dollar = 0.7587 euro) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Tom Pfeifer)

